2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
Problem 2.18a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is not part of a nucleotide?
a. An amino acid
b. A nitrogenous base
c. One or more phosphate groups
d. A sugar
