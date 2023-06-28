2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
What would be the sequence of the strand of DNA that is made from the following template: 5′-GATATCGAT-3′? (Your answer must be written 5'→3'.) How would the sequence be different if RNA were made from this DNA template?
