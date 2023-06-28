2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
In the field of nanotechnology, DNA is used like Velcro to assemble tiny particles into structures that are < 0.0001 mm in size. Draw a model to illustrate how two particles (a circle and a square) could be brought together by linking them to short single-stranded DNA molecules. If the DNA sequence linked to the circle is GGATC, then provide the sequence linked to the square and identify the 5′ and 3′ ends of each strand.
