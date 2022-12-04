2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
1:02 minutes
Problem 7a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following pairs of base sequences could form a short stretch of a normal double helix of DNA? a. 5′-AGCT-3′ with 5′-TCGA-3′ b. 5′-GCGC-3′ with 5′-TATA-3′ c. 5′-ATGC-3′ with 5′-GCAT-3′ d. All of these pairs are correct.
Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
775
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Nucleic Acids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice