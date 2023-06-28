Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsNucleic Acids
DRAW IT Copy the polynucleotide strand in Figure 5.23a and label the bases G, T, C, and T, starting from the 5′ end. Assuming this is a DNA polynucleotide, now draw the complementary strand, using the same symbols for phosphates (circles), sugars (pentagons), and bases. Label the bases. Draw arrows showing the 5'→3' direction of each strand. Use the arrows to make sure the second strand is antiparallel to the first. Hint: After you draw the first strand vertically, turn the paper upside down; it is easier to draw the second strand from the 5′ toward the 3′ direction as you go from top to bottom.

