Ventilation - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Ventilation: Boyle’s Law
Ventilation Example 1
Why does air rush into the lungs during an inhale or inspiration?
Increase in atmospheric pressure.
Diaphragm moves upward.
Decrease in air pressure in the lungs.
Contraction of abdominal muscles.
During expiration, which action contributes to the movement of air out of the lungs during eupnea, or quiet breathing?
Contraction of intercostal muscles.
Relaxation of the diaphragm.
Contraction of the abdominal muscles.
Expansion of the ribcage.
Pressure Changes During Ventilation
Ventilation Example 2
At the end of inspiration, the intrapulmonary pressure is equal to ____________.
Atmospheric pressure.
Transpulmonary pressure.
Intrapleural pressure.
Both A & C are correct.
When the volume of air in the lungs is the greatest:
The intrapulmonary pressure is equal to the atmospheric pressure.
The intrapulmonary pressure is at its maximum.
The intrapulmonary pressure is at its minimum.
The intrapulmonary pressure is equal to the intrapleural pressure.
Muscles of Ventilation
Ventilation Example 3
Which muscle is used for inspiration during both eupnea and forced breathing?
Rectus abdominus.
Sternocleidomastoid.
Serratus anterior.
External intercostal muscles.
Which muscle is likely to be contracting while blowing up a balloon?
Rectus abdominis.
Sternocleidomastoid.
Diaphragm.
Scalenes.
