BioFlix: Cellular Respiration (Introduction)

As this mountain biker heads up the trail the breakfast he ate this morning is being burnt to power his bike ride His breathing rate increases as his leg muscles demand more oxygen to burn more fuel Let's zoom down to where this fuel is burned our cells Here, the blood vessel on the left delivers fuel and oxygen to a single muscle cell In cellular respiration energy in fuel is converted to ATP shown here as star bursts Most ATP is made in the cells mitochondria ATP powers the work of the cell such as contraction

