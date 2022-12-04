3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
0:40 minutes
Problem 7a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Cellular respiration involves . a. the aerobic metabolism of sugars in the mitochondria by a process called glycolysis; b. an electron transport chain that releases carbon dioxide; c. the synthesis of ATP, which is driven by the rushing of protons through an ATP synthase; d, electron carriers that bring electrons to the citric acid cycle; e. the production of water during the citric acid cycle
Verified Solution
40s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
249
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice