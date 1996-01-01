Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Explore
this channel
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Anatomy & Physiology
1. Introduction to A&P
Definition of Terms
Anatomy, physiology and their subdivisions
Hide transcripts
Previous video
Related Videos
Related Practice
02:38
Basic terminology and concepts of Anatomy and Physiology
Dr Matt & Dr Mike
4405
60
4
02:26
Introduction and the Principle of Complementarity
Anatomy BIO2113
3581
16
1
05:49
Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology
Professor Dave Explains
760
6
02:41
DITW - What is Anatomy and Physiology?
DITW - Anatomy and Physiology
86
38:55
Anatomy and Physiology Chapter 1 The Human Body An Orientation Part A
Doctor Maria's Biology Channel
137
08:10
BIO 168 Module 1- How We Study the Body
Morgan Burnette Anatomy and Physiology
58
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.