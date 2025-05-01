Step 3: Review the functions and locations of the listed muscles: - Triceps brachii: Located on the posterior side of the upper arm, responsible for elbow extension. - Flexor digitorum superficialis: Located in the forearm, responsible for flexing the fingers. - Biceps brachii: Located on the anterior side of the upper arm, responsible for elbow flexion and supination of the forearm. - Extensor carpi radialis: Located in the forearm, responsible for wrist extension.