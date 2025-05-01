Clarify the role of each option: The Peritoneum is a serous membrane lining the abdominal cavity and covering abdominal organs, but it does not directly provide physical shock absorption. The Skin is the outermost layer of the body, providing general protection but not specifically for the kidneys. The Renal capsule is a tough fibrous layer directly surrounding the kidney, offering some protection but not primarily for shock absorption. Adipose tissue, or fat, surrounds the kidneys and acts as a cushion to absorb physical shocks.