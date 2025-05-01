In anatomical terminology, what does the directional term "superficial" mean?
A
Toward the midline of the body
B
Farther from the point of attachment to the trunk
C
Toward the head end of the body
D
Toward or at the body surface
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that anatomical directional terms describe locations or positions of structures relative to other parts of the body.
Recognize that the term "superficial" specifically refers to a position closer to or at the surface of the body, as opposed to deeper structures.
Compare "superficial" with other directional terms such as "deep" (which means farther from the body surface) to clarify its meaning.
Note that "superficial" does not relate to the midline (which is described by terms like "medial" or "lateral"), nor to the head end (which is "superior"), nor to the point of attachment (which is "distal" or "proximal").
Conclude that "superficial" means toward or at the body surface, indicating a structure closer to the outside of the body.
