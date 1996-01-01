Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Up and Down
Anatomy & Physiology1. Introduction to Anatomy & PhysiologyDirectional Terms: Up and Down

Directional Terms: Up and Down Example 1

Bruce
149
15
Was this helpful?
03:39
Superior and Inferior
Bruce
247
13
02:47
Directional Terms: Up and Down Example 1
Bruce
149
15