Step 2: Identify the role of each structure listed in the problem: - Alveolus: These are tiny air sacs in the lungs where gas exchange occurs, but they do not deliver air directly to the lungs. - Larynx: Known as the voice box, it is involved in sound production and serves as a passageway for air but does not directly deliver air to the lungs. - Trachea: This is the windpipe that carries air from the throat to the bronchi but does not directly deliver air to each lung. - Primary bronchus: These are the two main branches of the trachea that directly deliver air to each lung.