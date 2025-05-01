Step 2: Review the types of fractures listed in the problem. Each type has distinct characteristics: - Spiral fracture: Occurs when a twisting force is applied to the bone, causing a spiral-shaped break. - Comminuted fracture: The bone is shattered into multiple pieces. - Greenstick fracture: A partial fracture where one side of the bone bends and the other side breaks. - Impacted fracture: Occurs when the broken ends of the bone are driven into each other.