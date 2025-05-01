Step 2: Analyze the options provided. For example, simple columnar epithelium is typically found in areas like the digestive tract (e.g., lining of the stomach and intestines), not the epidermis of the skin. Stratified cuboidal epithelium is found in ducts of sweat glands, not in the alveoli of the lungs. Transitional epithelium is specialized for stretching and is found in the urinary bladder, not the small intestine.