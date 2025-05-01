Step 2: Break down the terms provided in the options. Each term refers to a specific surgical procedure: - Pyelotomy: 'Pyelo-' refers to the renal pelvis, and '-tomy' means incision. This term directly refers to a surgical incision into the renal pelvis. - Ureterostomy: 'Uretero-' refers to the ureter, and '-stomy' means creating an opening. This procedure involves creating an opening in the ureter, not the renal pelvis. - Cystostomy: 'Cysto-' refers to the bladder, and '-stomy' means creating an opening. This procedure involves creating an opening in the bladder, not the renal pelvis. - Nephrectomy: 'Nephro-' refers to the kidney, and '-ectomy' means removal. This procedure involves removing the kidney, not making an incision into the renal pelvis.