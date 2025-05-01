Which type of muscle tissue is striated and under voluntary control?
A
Myoepithelial tissue
B
Skeletal muscle
C
Cardiac muscle
D
Smooth muscle
Step 1: Understand the types of muscle tissue in the human body. There are three main types: skeletal muscle, cardiac muscle, and smooth muscle.
Step 2: Identify the characteristics of skeletal muscle. Skeletal muscle is striated, meaning it has a striped appearance under a microscope, and it is under voluntary control, meaning we can consciously control its movements.
Step 3: Recognize the features of cardiac muscle. Cardiac muscle is also striated but is involuntary, meaning it contracts without conscious control, primarily found in the heart.
Step 4: Understand smooth muscle characteristics. Smooth muscle is non-striated and involuntary, found in walls of internal organs like the intestines and blood vessels.
Step 5: Conclude that the muscle tissue which is both striated and under voluntary control is skeletal muscle.
