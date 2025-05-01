Step 2: Understand the anatomical structures listed in the options. The lateral malleolus is the bony prominence on the outer side of the ankle, formed by the distal end of the fibula. The medial malleolus is the bony prominence on the inner side of the ankle, formed by the distal end of the tibia. The navicular tuberosity is a bony projection on the navicular bone in the midfoot, and the calcaneus is the heel bone.