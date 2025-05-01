Step 3: Learn the names and positions of the sutures. The sagittal suture runs along the midline of the skull, separating the two parietal bones. The lambdoid suture separates the parietal bones from the occipital bone at the back of the skull. The squamous suture is located on the sides of the skull, connecting the parietal bones to the temporal bones. The coronal suture separates the parietal bones from the frontal bone.