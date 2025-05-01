Step 3: Eliminate the incorrect options by analyzing their anatomical relevance. The skull and mandible are part of the axial skeleton but are not involved in forming the thoracic cage. Similarly, the clavicle and scapula are part of the appendicular skeleton and contribute to the shoulder girdle, not the thoracic cage. The pelvic bones and sacrum are part of the pelvic girdle and lower axial skeleton, unrelated to the thoracic cage.