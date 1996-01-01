26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Mr. Jessup, a 55-year-old man, is operated on for a cerebral tumor. About a month later, he appears at his physician's office complaining of excessive thirst. He claims to have been drinking about 20 liters of water daily for the past week and says he has been voiding nearly continuously. A urine sample is collected and its specific gravity is reported as 1.001. What is your diagnosis of Mr. Jessup's problem? What connection might exist between his previous surgery and his present problem?
