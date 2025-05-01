Step 2: Review the definitions of the listed bone markings to determine which one is associated with the maxilla. For example: - External occipital protuberance: A bony projection located on the occipital bone at the back of the skull. - Mastoid process: A rounded projection on the temporal bone behind the ear. - Coronoid process: A triangular projection on the mandible (lower jawbone). - Infraorbital foramen: An opening located below the orbit (eye socket) on the maxilla.