Step 1: Begin by understanding the definitions of the terms provided in the problem. A 'sprain' refers to the stretching or tearing of ligaments, which are the tissues connecting bones at a joint. A 'strain' involves the stretching or tearing of muscles or tendons. A 'dislocation' is when a bone is forced out of its normal position in a joint. A 'fracture' refers to a crack or break in a bone.