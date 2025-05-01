Step 3: Understand the function and location of each term: - Occipital condyle: Articulates with the first cervical vertebra (atlas) and is located at the base of the skull. - Mastoid process: A bony projection behind the ear, part of the temporal bone. - External occipital protuberance: A bony prominence at the midline of the posterior skull, part of the occipital bone. - Zygomatic arch: The cheekbone, formed by the zygomatic and temporal bones.