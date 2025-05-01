Understand the function of each muscle fiber type: Slow oxidative (Type I) fibers are specialized for endurance activities and prolonged contractions due to their high mitochondrial content and reliance on aerobic metabolism. Fast glycolytic (Type IIb) fibers are designed for short bursts of power and rely on anaerobic metabolism. Fast oxidative (Type IIa) fibers are intermediate, capable of both endurance and power. Cardiac muscle fibers are specific to the heart and are not involved in skeletal muscle function.