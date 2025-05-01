Step 2: Review the characteristics of the options provided. A hinge joint is a type of synovial joint that allows movement in one plane, such as flexion and extension (e.g., the elbow or knee). Gomphosis is a fibrous joint that anchors teeth to their sockets. Suture is a fibrous joint found between bones of the skull. Symphysis is a cartilaginous joint where bones are joined by fibrocartilage (e.g., pubic symphysis).