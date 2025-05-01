Review the definitions of the provided options: - Effector: A structure (muscle or gland) that responds to a stimulus by performing an action, such as contracting or secreting. - Receptor: A structure that detects changes in the environment (stimuli) and sends information to the control center. - Integrator: Often the central nervous system, which processes information from receptors and sends commands to effectors. - Stimulus: Any change in the environment that can be detected by a receptor.