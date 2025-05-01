Review the characteristics of each option: Cilia are hair-like structures that extend from the surface of certain epithelial cells and are motile, meaning they can move to propel substances over the epithelial surface. Microvilli are non-motile projections that increase surface area for absorption. The basement membrane is a non-cellular structure that provides support and anchorage for epithelial cells. Tight junctions are cell-to-cell connections that prevent the passage of substances between cells.