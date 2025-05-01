Step 2: Understand the function of each cartilage. The Arytenoid cartilage is paired and plays a crucial role in the movement of the vocal folds, as it is involved in the attachment and adjustment of the vocal cords. The Cricoid cartilage is unpaired and forms the base of the larynx, supporting other structures. The Corniculate cartilage is paired and assists the Arytenoid cartilage in vocal fold movement. The Cuneiform cartilage is paired but does not directly contribute to vocal fold movement.