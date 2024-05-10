21. The Immune System
T Dependent & T Independent Antigens
Which of the following is a step required for activation of a B cell by a T-dependent antigen?
A
The antigen is presented on MHC class I proteins of the T cell.
B
The antigen binds to the BCR of a naive B cell.
C
The antigen is presented on MHC class II proteins of the B cell.
D
TH cell recognizes the antigen as a pathogen and triggers apoptosis in the B cell.
E
TH cell recognizes the antigen as a pathogen and activates the B cell causing the B cell to secrete antibodies.
F
B, C, & E.
G
A, B & E,
