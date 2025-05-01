Step 3: Examine each option provided: - Acromion: This is a bony projection on the scapula (shoulder blade), not part of the head. - Olecranon fossa: This is a depression on the humerus (arm bone), not part of the head. - Mastoid process: This is a prominent bone marking located on the temporal bone of the skull, near the ear, and is part of the head. - Medial malleolus: This is a bony prominence on the tibia (leg bone), not part of the head.