Step 2: Understand the function of each term provided in the options: - Trachea: This is the windpipe that connects the larynx to the lungs, primarily involved in air passage. - Larynx: Commonly known as the voice box, it houses the vocal cords and is responsible for sound production. - Pharynx: This is the muscular tube that serves as a pathway for both food and air, located above the larynx. - Epiglottis: A flap of cartilage that covers the trachea during swallowing to prevent food from entering the airway.