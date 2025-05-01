Step 2: Understand the function of each structure mentioned in the options: - Patella: This is the kneecap, a small bone that protects the knee joint but does not directly connect the femur to the tibia. - Meniscus: This is a cartilage structure that cushions the knee joint but does not connect the femur to the tibia. - Quadriceps tendon: This connects the quadriceps muscle to the patella, not the femur to the tibia. - Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL): This ligament connects the femur to the tibia and stabilizes the knee joint.