Evaluate each finding: Consider the clinical significance of each finding. A palpable mass in the right lower quadrant could indicate a serious condition such as appendicitis or an abdominal tumor, which requires immediate attention. Mild tenderness in the left upper quadrant might be less concerning unless accompanied by other symptoms. Borborygmi sounds, which are normal bowel sounds, are typically not alarming. Slight distension in the umbilical region could be normal in children but should be evaluated in context.