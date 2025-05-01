Step 2: Review the characteristics of each joint option provided: - Shoulder joint: This is a ball-and-socket joint, classified as a multiaxial diarthrosis, allowing movement in multiple planes. - Metacarpophalangeal joint: This is a condyloid joint, classified as a biaxial diarthrosis, allowing movement in two planes (flexion/extension and abduction/adduction). - Suture joint: This is a fibrous joint, classified as synarthrosis, meaning it is immovable. - Elbow joint: This is a hinge joint, classified as a uniaxial diarthrosis, allowing movement in one plane (flexion/extension).