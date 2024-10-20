Analyze the structure of each type: Simple cuboidal epithelium consists of cube-shaped cells and is typically involved in secretion and absorption. Simple squamous epithelium is composed of a single layer of flat cells, making it the thinnest and most delicate, ideal for diffusion and filtration. Transitional epithelium can stretch and is found in the urinary bladder. Stratified squamous epithelium has multiple layers, providing protection against abrasion.