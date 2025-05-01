Analyze the options provided: The first option, 'To store calcium for the body,' is incorrect because calcium storage is primarily a function of bones and the sarcoplasmic reticulum within muscle cells, not cardiac muscle tissue. The second option, 'To pump blood throughout the body,' aligns with the primary function of cardiac muscle tissue. The third option, 'To move bones and produce voluntary movements,' describes skeletal muscle, not cardiac muscle. The fourth option, 'To aid in digestion by moving food through the digestive tract,' describes smooth muscle, not cardiac muscle.