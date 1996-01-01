Anatomy & Physiology
17. Blood
Functions and Components
Functions and Components of Blood
Problem
The terms biconcave and anucleated apply to __________.
A
platelets
B
red blood cells
C
leukocytes
D
thrombocytes
E
white blood cells
