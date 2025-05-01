Step 2: Review the function and location of each option provided in the question. The sternum is a flat bone located in the center of the chest and is a key component of the thoracic cage. The clavicle (collarbone) connects the scapula to the sternum but is not part of the thoracic cage. The scapula (shoulder blade) is part of the shoulder girdle, not the thoracic cage. The femur is the thigh bone and is part of the lower limb, far removed from the thoracic cage.