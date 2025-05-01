Review the characteristics of epithelial tissue types: Transitional epithelium is found in areas like the bladder, where stretching occurs. Stratified squamous epithelium is suited for protection in areas subject to abrasion, such as the skin or esophagus. Simple squamous epithelium is thin and ideal for diffusion, as seen in alveoli. Pseudostratified ciliated columnar epithelium has cilia and goblet cells, which are specialized for trapping and moving particles in the respiratory tract.