In anatomical terminology for the arm and hand, the pollex refers to which structure?
A
The palm of the hand
B
The thumb
C
The forearm (antebrachial region)
D
The little finger
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that anatomical terminology often uses specific Latin or Greek-derived terms to refer to parts of the body.
Recognize that the term 'pollex' is used in anatomy to describe a particular digit of the hand.
Recall that the hand has five digits: the thumb, index finger, middle finger, ring finger, and little finger.
Identify that 'pollex' specifically refers to the thumb, which is the first digit of the hand and is opposable to the other fingers.
Confirm that the other options (palm, forearm, little finger) correspond to different anatomical terms: the palm is the 'palmar' region, the forearm is the 'antebrachial' region, and the little finger is the 'digitus minimus' or 'auricularis'.
