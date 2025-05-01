Learn the definitions of the given planes: - Transpyloric plane: Located at the level of the L1 vertebra, it passes through the pylorus of the stomach. - Subcostal plane: Located at the level of the L3 vertebra, it passes just below the costal margin. - Transtubercular plane: Located at the level of the L5 vertebra, it passes through the iliac tubercles. - Interspinous plane: Located at the level of the anterior superior iliac spines.