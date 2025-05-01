Review the definitions of the given options: - Facet: A small, flat articular surface typically found on bones where two bones meet to form a joint. - Tubercle: A small, rounded projection or bump on a bone, often serving as an attachment point for tendons or ligaments. - Fossa: A shallow depression or hollow in a bone, often serving as a site for articulation or muscle attachment. - Epicondyle: A projection located above a condyle, often serving as an attachment point for muscles and ligaments.