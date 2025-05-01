Step 2: Recall the sequence of events in the muscle contraction cycle: (1) Cross-bridge formation occurs when the myosin head binds to actin, facilitated by calcium ions exposing binding sites on actin. (2) The power stroke follows, where the myosin head pivots, pulling the actin filament toward the center of the sarcomere. (3) Detachment of myosin from actin happens when ATP binds to the myosin head, causing it to release from actin. (4) Reactivation of the myosin head occurs as ATP is hydrolyzed into ADP and inorganic phosphate, re-cocking the myosin head for another cycle.