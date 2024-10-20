Differentiate the processes: Glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and fermentation are all parts of cellular respiration, but they occur in different locations and have different roles. Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm and breaks down glucose into pyruvate. The citric acid cycle occurs in the mitochondrial matrix and further processes pyruvate to produce electron carriers. Fermentation is an anaerobic process that allows glycolysis to continue in the absence of oxygen.