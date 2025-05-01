Which muscle subdivides the ventral body cavity by separating the thoracic cavity from the abdominopelvic cavity?
A
External intercostal muscles
B
Rectus abdominis
C
Pectoralis major
D
Diaphragm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the ventral body cavity, which is divided into two main parts: the thoracic cavity (upper) and the abdominopelvic cavity (lower).
Step 2: Identify the muscle that acts as a physical barrier between these two cavities, playing a crucial role in respiration by contracting and relaxing to change thoracic volume.
Step 3: Recall that the diaphragm is a dome-shaped muscle located at the base of the thoracic cavity, separating it from the abdominopelvic cavity below.
Step 4: Recognize that other muscles listed, such as the external intercostal muscles, rectus abdominis, and pectoralis major, have different locations and functions and do not separate these two cavities.
Step 5: Conclude that the diaphragm is the muscle responsible for subdividing the ventral body cavity by separating the thoracic cavity from the abdominopelvic cavity.
