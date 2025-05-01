In the organization of the thoracic cavity, which specific cavity directly contains the heart?
A
Pericardial cavity
B
Peritoneal cavity
C
Spinal (vertebral) cavity
D
Pleural cavity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the major cavities within the thoracic cavity. The thoracic cavity primarily contains the pleural cavities (which house the lungs) and the pericardial cavity (which houses the heart).
Step 2: Identify the pericardial cavity as a specific subdivision of the mediastinum, the central compartment of the thoracic cavity, which directly encloses the heart.
Step 3: Recognize that the pleural cavities are separate from the pericardial cavity and contain the lungs, not the heart.
Step 4: Note that the peritoneal cavity is located in the abdominal cavity, not the thoracic cavity, so it does not contain the heart.
Step 5: Understand that the spinal (vertebral) cavity contains the spinal cord and is located posteriorly, separate from the thoracic cavity and its contents.
