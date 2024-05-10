21. The Immune System
Review of the Complement System
Which of the following statements about the complement system is true?
A
There are many methods of triggering the complement system.
B
There are many immune responses triggered by the complement system.
C
All triggers of the complement system lead to the formation of C3 convertase.
D
C3a and C3b result in different immune response for the complement system.
E
All of the above are true.
