13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to Reflex Arcs
Which stage of a reflex arc would be significantly different in a reflex that is initiated by the brain compared to a reflex that is initiated by the spinal cord?
A
Stage 1- Receptor.
B
Stage 2- Sensory neuron.
C
Stage 3- Integration center.
D
Stage 4- Motor Neuron.
E
Stage 5- Effector.
